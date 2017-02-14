Surigao Norte town declares state of calamity

SAN FRANCISCO, Surigao del Norte (MindaNews/14 February) — This town has been placed under a state of calamity due to damage sustained by several infrastructures when a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the province and Surigao City last Friday.

Vice Mayor Val Pinat told MindaNews in an interview that the municipal council approved the resolution declaring a state of calamity on Monday afternoon.

Engr. Melchor C. Añasco, municipal engineer and office designate of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said they initially pegged the damage at 106 million pesos.

Among the damaged infrastructure is the P75-million Anao-aon Bridge which connected Surigao City to San Francisco and Malimono towns.

The quake also destroyed the San Nicolas High School which is run by the Surigao Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church.

Damage to roads was pegged at 10 million pesos while damage to the municipal building, police office, manpower training and other structures was placed at 3.5 million pesos.

An initial report from the town’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said 134 houses were partially damaged and 13 others were totally damaged.

Last Saturday, Surigao City, where eight people died and 203 others suffered injuries, declared a state of calamity.

An initial report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office placed the damage caused by the temblor to infrastructures all over the province at 673 million pesos. (Roel N. Catoto/MindaNews)