Tropical depression ‘Bising’ slows down

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/ 04 Feb) — Tropical depression ‘Bising’ has “slightly slowed down” as it begins to move northwestward, the state weather bureau said in its Severe Weather Bulletin issued at 11 a.m. Saturday.

‘Bising’ was spotted at 515 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, with maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Serivces Administration (PAGASA) said.

‘Bising’ is forecast to move northwest at 11 kph.

The weather bulletin said that while ‘Bising’ has slowed down, its estimated rainfall amount is “from moderate to occasionally heavy rains.”

It warned the public that sea travel is risky over the eastern seaboards of Mindanao, Visayas and Southern Luzon.

‘Bising’ is expected to be at 405 km east northeast of Hinatuan by Sunday morning, 450 km east northeast of Guiuan in Eastern Samar on Monday morning, 785 km east northeast of Borongan CIty in Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning, 985 km east northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Wednesday morning, and 1,150 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Thursday morning. (MindaNews)