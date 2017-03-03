3 Mindanawon women among Top 10 PMA graduates

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 11 March) — Three Mindanawon women from Butuan City, Compostela Valley and Zamboanga City are among the Top Ten who will graduate from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) on Sunday.

All three of them are joining the Philippine Air Force while a male cadet from Lanao del Sur, this year’s recipient of the Chief of Staff Saber, will join the Philippine Navy.

President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Baguio City Saturday for Sunday’s graduation ceremonies.

Eight of the Top Ten in PMA’s Class Salaknib are women, led by class valedictorian Cadet First Class Rovi Mairel Valino Martinez of Cabanatuan City.

Cadet First Class Joyzy Meneias Funchica of Butuan City is number 8, Cadet First Class Resie Jezreel Arrocena Hucalla of Compostela Valley is number 9 and Cadet First Class Catherine Mae Emeterio Gonzales of Zamboanga City is number 10.

Cadet First Class Johnny Marohombsar III, the Class Baron, is this year’s recipient of the Chief of Staff saber. Marohombsar is joining the Navy.

The top 10 of Class 2017 are: Cadets First Class Martinez of Cabanatuan City (Navy), Philip Modesto Viscaya of Ligao City, Albay (Army), Eda Glis Buansi Marapao of Baguio City (Navy), Cathleen Jovie Santiano Baybayan of San Fernando, Pampanga (Army), Carlo Emmanuel Manalasan Canlas of Pampanga (Air Force), Shiela Joy Ramiro Jallorina of Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya (Air Force), Sheil Marie Calonge de Guzman of Manaoag, Pangasinan (Army) and Funchica (Air Force), Hucalla (Air Force) and Gonzales (Air Force). [MindaNews]