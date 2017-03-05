German national’s remains recovered

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 March) — The remains of the German national who was kidnapped by the Abu Sayyaf last year and beheaded on February 26 have been recovered by the Joint Task Force Sulu, the Western Mindanao Command said.

The remains of Juergen Gustav Kanttner, 72, were recovered at 6 p.m. of March 4 in Sitio Talibang, Barangay Buanza, Indanan, Sulu and will be kept at the morgue of the Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Hospital pending completion of the documents needed for transport.”

No details were given on how the remains were recovered.

WestMinCom chief Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., said they will “oordinate with the appropriate offices for the disposition of the remains of the victim.”

“Once again, the command is sending its deep regrets to the family for not being able to rescue Mr. Kantner on time and expresses its deepest sympathy to his family,” Galvez said.

“Rest assured that the AFP and the entire WestMinCom will maximize all means and efforts to rescue the remaining kidnapped victims,” he sid.

During the search and retrieval operations, some two dozen troops were wounded during series of encounters with the ASG in Sulu Province that has also left 16 Abu Sayyaf members dead, six wounded and four apprehended, the WestMinCom said. (MindaNews)