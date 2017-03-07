Groundbreaking for upscale hospital in Davao set

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/07 March) – A P2.5-billion 12-storey upscale hospital will rise within the 11-hectare township of property giant Megaworld.

The Lanang Premiere Doctors Hospital Inc., which will be built at the Davao Park District S.P. Dakudao Loop in Lanang, this city, is scheduled for groundbreaking on March 14.

Lemuel Portador, chairman and chief executive officer of LPDHI, told a business forum that they will position the hospital as one of premiere medical tourism facilities in the Philippines once completed in two years’ time.

Portador, who owns the 25-year old Tagum Doctors’ Hospital, said he wants to build a topnotch hospital in the city amid a growing demand for quality health care.

He said he wants to make the medical profession in the country comparable to that of Malaysia and Singapore by sporting world-class facilities and introducing a concept of a “medical resort” here in the city that has a spa, dermatological center, swimming pool, sports club, and a gym.

He said there will be some 100 doctors’ clinics at the hospital which will generate 1,000 local jobs.

Conrad Adeva Jr., senior vice president for operations and administration of LPDHI, said that they take pride in the medical tourism that the new medical institution would offer.

He said that since Davao City is a strategic gateway to the other countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, it would aim as its target market the whole region.

He said the world-class facilities of the new hospital can compete with ASEAN neighbors. In fact, he said it is even competitive as the medical costs in the Philippines are cheaper compared to other ASEAN member states.

He said he hopes the government would address the lack of flights between the city and the rest of the ASEAN to ensure the success of their bid to promote the city’s medical tourism.

Once the hospital is completed, Portador said they are planning to build a 17-storey twin towers worth P1.5 billion.

In a release dated March 2014, the Davao Park District was Megaworld’s first township development in Mindanao.

Located on an 11-hectare property along the S.P. Dakudao Loop in Lanang, Davao City which used to be the Lanang Golf and Country Club, Davao Park District is envisioned to be Davao City’s central business district and a major center for information technology and business process outsourcing in Mindanao.

Megaworld is allocating P15 billion in the next five to seven years to build and develop Davao Park District.

First to rise in the township will be office towers suited for business process outsourcing companies and other corporate offices.

Aside from office towers, Davao Park District will feature themed residential condominiums that will be built by Suntrust Properties Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Megaworld.

The township will have a lifestyle mall, commercial and retail strips, and a school. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)