16 Mindanawons among Top 10 in 2017 LET

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/22 May) – Sixteen Mindanawons topped the March 2017 Licensure Examination for Teachers – eight for the secondary level and another eight for the elementary level – according to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The PRC said 5,600 or 10.39 percent of the 53,915 examinees for the elementary level passed, and 18,482 passers, or 25.46 percent of the 72,584 secondary level examinees made it.

For the secondary level, the top 10 are:

Marian Kaye Fortinez Gallego(University of Mindanao), 92.80%; Acejan Lascuña Jadie, (De La Salle University-Dasmariñas), 92.60%; Allan Geoffrey Gonzales (Ateneo de Manila University) and Flabelle Bolivar Tan (University of Nueva Caceres), 92.20%; Nicko Layusa Tumala (Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela),60; Gerlie Tamos Albia (UM), 91.40 %; Rosa Mae Asaytona Salazar (UM) and Chrestine Bariquit Torrejos (UM), 91.20%; Leslae Kay Cataytay Mantilla (UM), 91%; Clarrise Gillian Perocho Amora (Holy Name University), Mark King Cornel Jayson (Philippine Dominican Center of Institutional Studies), Kristine Clarrisse Cabante Planas (UM), 90.60%; Aaron Benedict Yu Chi (ADMU), Mark John Tayong Pepito (UM), Debbie Marie Bautista Verzosa (ADMU), 90.40%; Melanie Locano Baniwas (Saint Louis University), Mark Robel Atoc Enerio (Mindanao Sanitarium and Hospital College of Medical Arts Foundation), Ronald Calbonero Gaballo (Cebu Normal University), Steve Mathew Cabigunda Garcenila (Manila Central University-Caloocan City), Raquel Abretan Luban (Saint Louis University), Marvin Anoya Quayzon (Leyte Normal University), and Jhon Edward Macasadia Valera (De La Salle University), 90.20%.

For elementary level, the top examinees are:

Samantha Christel Chua Gaerlan (DLSU-Manila), 90.60%; Angelique Garcia De Vera (UP-Diliman), 90.20%; Jessel Mary Famor Pangandian (Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology), 89.60%; Vel Marie Cabaro Palisbo (MSU-IIT), 88.80%; Mark Joseph Macanim Timple (Western Mindanao State University-Pagadian City), 88.60%; Joy Marie Dinglasa Blasco (MSU-IIT) and Ma Lea Reinyle Seño Lumitao (UP-Diliman), 88.40%; Kathleen Crystyl Noquiao Longakit (Holy Cross of Davao College),Renelly Omamos Ortega (MSU-MAIGO SAT), Princess Paras Pante (UP-Diliman), and Jamaika Ann Sarigumba Serra (University of Southeastern Philippines), 88%; Christine Rose Calais Calisin and Benneth Emmanuelle Labide Ulibarri (both of UP-Diliman), 87.80%; Samantha Martinez Abelinde (UP-Diliman) and Joanna Marie Sabado Tabiliran (Xavier University), 87.60%; Erin Hyja Banayat Fabrigas (Saint Louis University), 87.40%.

