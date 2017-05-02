2 more slain in shootings in North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/ 23 May) – A government employee and a terminal barker became the latest victims of still unsolved killings in North Cotabato.

In Pikit town, unidentified gunmen shot dead Edgar Librando, 42, a collector at the Pikit municipal treasurer’s office, past 6 a.m., Monday.

Reports said Librando was driving his red motorcycle with license plate number YB 5910 when the gunmen fired at him. He sustained two gunshot wounds in his head that caused his instantaneous death.

Chief Inspector Donald Cabigas, police chief of Pikit, said land conflict could be the motive behind Librando’s death.

Librando’s lot in Barangay Takepan is under a Certificate of Land Ownership Award and is being contested by certain groups.

Cabigas, however, did not discount the possibility the killing could be related to the victim’s work as collector for the treasurer’s office in Pikit.

Around 5 p.m. on Monday, two gunmen on board a motorcycle shot dead Roni Boloron Doldolea, a barker for passenger vans plying the Cotabato-Davao highway, while he was playing cards inside a carenderia on Quezon Boulevard here.

Doldolea was hit in the head and died on the spot.

Witnesses told police they were surprised to see two men approach them and without asking questions pumped bullets into the victim’s head.

After the killing, the gunmen withdrew to the southern portion of Kidapawan-Makilala highway on board their motorcycle.

Authorities are looking at personal grudge, in relation to some family matters, as among the motives behind Doldolea’s death.

Since January, at least 15 shooting incidents had occurred in North Cotabato and had remained unsolved. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

