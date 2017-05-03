3 cops hurt in another roadside blast in Kidapawan

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) — Three policemen were wounded when a roadside bomb went off along the national highway in Barangay Marbel, this city, around 2 p.m., Friday, five hours after a bomb went off at the national highway leading to President Roxa town, reports from the Kidapawan City police said.

At round 9 a.m., a roadside blast hurt two cops, both members of the Arakan municipal police station who were on board a patrol car.

Authorities said the afternoon bomb wounded Police Officer Kenneth Enghon of Magpet municipal police station, and two others, including the driver.

The police hinted the same group was behind the latest blast. Both were of the same make based from the fragments recovered from the site, reports said.

In a text message, a member of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) Guerilla Front 53 said their group was behind the two blasts in retaliation for the raid conducted on Thursday by elements of the 39th Infantry Battalion in Barangay Salat, President Roxas, North Cotabato.

At around 6 a.m., Thursday, soldiers belonging to the Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion raided a rebel encampment in Barangay Salat.

Joy Mirasol, chair of the Karapatan-North Cotabato, said military offensives killed a civilian and wounded three others. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

