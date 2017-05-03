3 Mindanawons among Top 10 bar passers; 1st placer is from Bukidnon

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

UPDATED

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 03 May) — The first placer and two other Top 10 passers of the 2016 bar examinations are Mindanawons: Karen Mae L. Calam of the University of San Carlos in Cebu City (1st place), Athalia Briones Liong of the Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog City (third place) and Justin Ryan Duque Morilla of the Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City (fifth place).

The Top Ten among 6,344 examinees are all graduates of schools outside Metro Manila. Topnotcher Calam (89.05%) is from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City. Three others in the Top 10 are from the same school.

The Top 10 passers according to the list released by the Supreme Court:

1. Karen Mae L. Calam, University of San Carlos, Cebu City (89.05%)

2. Alanna Gayle Ashley B. Khio, Silliman University, Dumaguete (88.95%)

3. Fiona Cristy D. Lao, University of San Carlos, Cebu City and

Athalia B. Liong, Andres Bonifacio College, Dipolog City (88.8%)

4. Allana Mae A. Babayen-on, University of San Agustin, Iloilo City (88.75%)

5. Justin Ryan D. Morilla, Ateneo de Davao University, Davao City (88.4%)

6. Mark Dave M. Camarao, Northwestern University, Laoag City (88.1%)

7. Anne Margaret E. Momongan, University of San Carlos, Cebu City (87.8%)

8. Jefferson L. Gomez, University of San Carlos, Cebu City (87.7%)

9. Nia Rachelle M. Gonzales, University of Batangas, Batangas City and

Marie Chielo H. Ybio, Silliman University, Dumaguete City (87.5%)

10. Andre Stephen D. Liu, Silliman University, Dumaguete City (87.45%)

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees passed the 2016 bar. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments