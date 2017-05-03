3 warring Maguindanao clans end feuds

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/18 May) —Three warring clans in Maguindanao ended a bitter feud that lasted over a decade following a peaceful settlement on Wednesday at an Army base in the province.

The conflict involved the families of Abo and Mamalakat, Taaral and Mamaco, and Pacasma and Wadia of Buldon town.

Buldon town Mayor Abolais Manalao, the 37th Infantry Battalion and 603rd Infantry Brigade under Colonel Jesus Sarsagat worked together to help end the conflict.

All members of the feuding clans, mostly from Iranun families, ended their feuds through Islamic rites and by signing a peace pact.

The event put an end to 15 years of violence that stemmed from a land conflict and personal issues, according to officials.

The leaders and members of the six clans exchanged handshakes and embraced each other after swearing to the Holy Quran before Maguindanao Governor Esmael Mangudadatu and MGen Arnel Dela Vega, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, as well as other local and military officials as witnesses.

The conflicts involving Abo and Mamalakat and Taaral and Mamaco started from a land dispute while that of Pacasma and Wadia was triggered by personal issues, said dela Vega.

“Do not bring back the past animosities to prevent the conflict to escalate,” the Army official told clan members.

The warring clans also surrendered weapons – four automatic rifles, a Barrette sniper rifle and a 12-gauge shot gun.

Clan members will receive livestock in exchange for the weapons as part of the livelihood program of the Department of Agriculture. (Rhoderick Beñez/MindaNews)

