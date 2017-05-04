4, not just 3 Mindanawons in Top 10 of 2016 bar: 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 5th

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 May) — Four, not just three Mindanawons, topped the 2016 bar exams, ranking first, second, third and fifth.

Two of the Mindanawon topnotchers studied in Cebu and Dumaguete in the Visayas while the two others studied in the cities of Dipolog and Davao in Mindanao. Three of them are women.

The top passer, Karen Mae L. Calam (89.05%) of Kalilangan in Bukidnon is a graduate of the University of San Carlos in Cebu.

The second and third placers are both from Dipolog City: Alanna Gayle Ashley B Khio (88.95%) who graduated from the Silliman University in Dumaguete; and Athalia Briones Liong (88.8%) who graduated from the Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog City. Liong tied with Fiona Cristy D. Lao of the University of San Carlos.

Justin Ryan Duque Morilla (88.4%), a graduate of the Ateneo de Davao University, ranked fifth.

The Top Ten among 6,344 examinees are all graduates of schools outside Metro Manila. Only two are from Luzon — Batangas and Laoag.

The other topnotchers are Allana Mae A. Babayen-on of University of San Agustin in Iloilo City, who placed fourth (88.75%); Mark Dave M. Camarao of Northwestern University in Laoag City is sixth (88.1%); Anne Margaret E. Momongan of the University of San Carlos is seventh (87.8%); Jefferson L. Gomez, again of the University of San Carlos is eighth (87.7%); Nia Rachelle M. Gonzales of the University of Batangas in Batangas City and Marie Chielo H. Ybio of Silliman University in Dumaguete City is ninth (87.5%); and Andre Stephen D. Li of Silliman University in Dumaguete City is tenth (87.45%)

A total of 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees passed the 2016 bar, representing 59.06%, the highest passing rate in 16 years. (MindaNews)



