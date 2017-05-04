4 Rajah Buayan cops injured in roadside blast in Mamasapano

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 09 May) — Four policemen from the municipal police station of Rajah Buayan in Maguindanao were injured when an improvised bomb exploded as they were passing between the Mamasapano Elementary School and the public market in Mamasapano town.

Rajah Buayan Mayor Zamzamin Ampatuan said the roadside bombing “alarms our people” as he noted that “the usual target has been Army vehicles.”

“The police has not been a target, which indicates that there is a new dimension to the peace and order situation in the area. While the site of bombing is in another town, we hope that this will not jeopardize the security of our people,” the mayor said.

Ampatuan identified the injured policemen as SPO2 Mohammad K Ampatuan, PO3 Ali Ibrahim Malok, Harim G Ampatuan and PO1 Norudin E Olympain.

Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello, provincial police chief of Maguindanao said the policemen were on their way to a conference he called for against illegal drugs and annual fiscal examination when the bomb exploded.

The policemen were rushed to the provincial hospital in neighboring Shariff Aguak town. The vehicle was riddled with shrapnel.

No groups has accepted responsibility for the bombing but the mayor said” I sense this is a reprisal” against the police operations against illegal drugs in Rajah Buayan last week.

A mother and her two children were killed while her two younger children were injured when the suspected drug personalities reportedly fired at the policemen who were about to serve warrants of arrest in Barangay Panadtaban, Rajah Buayan early afternoon of May 2. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

