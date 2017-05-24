Davao City releases 30-point guidelines

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 May) – Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has reduced to “hold and secure” from “lockdown” the security in the city but released her 30-point guidelines to ensure the security of the Dabawenyos in light of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Duterte said they are planning to supplement the city’s own guidelines with the guidelines that will be crafted by the President and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

She said the guidelines are necessary to prevent the possible incursion of terrorists within the city.

“We do not who are our enemies are inside Davao. Violence may escalate inside Davao City or problems may come in to Davao City,” she said.

The guidelines will cover the activities of the Dabawenyos, tourists, and business establishments’ new requirements that they are encouraged to follow.

GENERAL

We will implement a “Hold and Secure” method in ensuring the security of our people.

Call 911 immediately to report suspicious-looking persons, materials and actions by group of persons.

Exercise prudence in planning your activities.

TRAVEL

Travel to and from Davao City is discouraged, as well as in other places in Mindanao, unless there is an urgent matter that needs to be attended to.

Do not leave your residence if you do not have business or matters to attend outside.

Traveling via motorcycle convoys is discouraged.

CROWDED PLACED, CHURCHES AND CONCERTED ACTIVITIES

Avoid crowded places.

Religious activities are encouraged to be conducted during daytime. Muslims observing Ramadan are encouraged to hold their activities inside mosques and residences.

All rallies and large-group activities should have permits from the local government.

CHECKPOINTS

Ensure that you have updated vehicle registration papers, and driver’s licenses.

Ensure that you have valid and existing licenses for your guns (License to Own and Posses Firearm) and Permit to Carry (PTC).

Cooperate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police personnel conducting checkpoints.

Familiarize yourself with the contents of your own baggage. Do not accept baggage from strangers.

In the conduct of checkpoints, turn off your headlights and turn on your overhead lights during inspection.

Allow the inspectors to smoothly make the inspections.

Always bring a valid personal identification document.

MINORS AND EVENINGS

Minors are extremely discouraged to go out of their residences except when accompanied by adults.

Avoid going out late at night and consuming excessive alcohol.

Buddy system is encouraged to those who work at night especially during travel to and from work.

We encourage that you conduct your personal activities in the daytime.

Loitering in all areas is discouraged.

PERSONAL BELONGINGS

Do not leave bags and other personal belongings unattended.

Do not leave your cars unattended for a long time.

Do not retain large sums of money in your residences.

BUSINESS ESTABLISHMENTS AND SCHOOLS

Business establishments and schools are required to create emergency plans for their respective premises.

Business establishments and schools are encouraged to invest in private security, modern security equipment and fire extinguishing equipment.

Do not retain large sums of money in your premises.

Schools are encouraged to implement tighter security measures by properly screening guests.

TOURISTS AND TOURISM ACTIVITES

Tourists are discouraged from going to areas that are not included among the main tourism areas of the city.

Always bring with you your passports and other proofs of identification.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments