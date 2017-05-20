KBP Cotabato City President signs off at age 49

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 20 May) – -The president of the Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) chapter here passed away on May 19 in a hospital in Davao City. He was 49.

Edgardo Calamba, station manager of DXMY of the Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) here succumbed to a liver ailment. He was first rushed to a hospital here on May 17 and was later transferred to Davao City.

Calamba started as a utility worker in RMN Davao City, then became its driver and moved on to becoming a reporter and radio host and was later promoted as station manager. (Rhoderick Beñez / MindaNews)

