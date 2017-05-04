Lapanday loses P2 billion due to NPA attacks

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 May) – The Lorenzo-owned Lapanday Foods Corp. (LFC) lost P2 billion due to the April 29 attacks launched by the New People’s Army (NPA) against its three businesses – two plants and a farm – in the city.

National Economic Development Authority (NEDA)-Davao Region director Maria Lourdes Lim told reporters Thursday during the 2016 Economic Performance of Davao press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel here Thursday that 700 to 1,000 workers are now jobless due to the NPA atrocities.

She said they hope the company would consider rehabilitating its destroyed businesses in the city to be able to reemploy the displaced workers.

“Our concern is the displaced workers more than anything else. We are also pleased to know the City Government of Davao has expressed the willingness to come to the aid of the displaced workers for emergency relief and other basic services,” Lim said.

She added that the incident will affect the region’s export capability, “knowing that Lapanday is one of our very strong partners in the business sector in the production of Cavendish bananas.”

The NPA rebels attacked the Lapanday box plant in Mandug, Macondray plastic plant in Bunawan, and a farm in Calinan.

Two NPA rebels were killed while a Lapanday security guard, Reynaldo Talamaque, was wounded. Fish vendor Larry Timba Buenafe, who was seriously injured due to blast, died early Thursday, according to the City Information Office (CIO).

The National Democratic Front-Southern Mindanao Region had apologized to Buenafe’s family and offered indemnity.

In a statement Wednesday, NDFP-SMR spokesperson Rubi del Mundo said that they request third party facilitators from the church people, medical practitioners, civil libertarians and other advocates to expedite the public dispensation of indemnification the soonest possible time.

She said that a team of Red fighters carried out the demolition action against the reinforcing troops of Task Force Davao in Brgy. Tigatto after the NPA unit attacked the LFC box and plastic plants in nearby Brgy. Mandug.

“The blaster-operator saw that Mr. Buenafe was far from the target military vehicle and proceeded to detonate the explosives. The shock waves and splinter, however, hit and injured him,” Del Mundo said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

