At least 101 Moro examinees pass 2016 bar

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 04 May) — At least 101 Moro examinees passed the 2016 bar examinations, according to an initial list gathered by Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, the Majority Floor Leader at the Regional Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Regio in Muslim Mindanao.

Among the passers is Lady Sha-honey Ampatuan of Mamasapano town in Maguindanao, granddaughter of the late patriarch Andal Ampatuan, Sr.

Asmira Diego, who worked at the Mindanao Human Rights Action Center, the Bangsamoro Study Group and Friends of Peace, is also among the successful examinees of the November 2016 bar exam topped by Mindanawon Karen Mae L. Calam of Kalilangan, Bukidnon.

Calam graduated from the University of San Carlos in Cebu City. Alanna Gayle Ashley B Khio of Silliman University in Dumaguete City is second placer, Athalia Briones Liong of Andres Bonifacio College in Dipolog City placed third while Justin Ryan Duque Morilla of Ateneo de Davao University is fifth. Khio is from Dipolog City.

A total of 6,344 Law graduates took the exam in November last year. Of this number, 3,747 examinees passed.

The Top Ten examinees are all graduates of schools outside Metro Manila.

The list of Moro passers as compiled by Assemblyman Adiong:

Abangad, Mohamad Mon-em I.

Abaton, Mohammad Nasif M.

Abbas, Abuali M.

Abbas, Mhyra Jane M.

Abdullah, Juffali A.

Abdulrahim, Jonaifa T.

Alauya-Bayanan, Aina Sania A.

Alauya-Sani, Norossana A.

Ali, Yasir M.

Ali Jr, Camad C.

Alip, Yasmin Acmed M.

Ampaso, Pahmi H.

Ampatuan, Lady Sha-honey A.

Ampay, Jomair G.

Andig, Alyasah M.

Ati, Abdul Mahid M.

Ayunan, Rahima S.

Azis, Sittie Jafsah M.

Bagadi, Amilbangsa D.

Balindong, Mohammad Bin Ali B.

Balt, Sittie Shahane P.

Bunsa, Jamila T.

Cali, Faisal P.

Casan, Hasnia P.

Cosain, Ansary S.

Curo, Norhasima S.

Cusain, Aimee S.

Dalidig, Nikki Morshida M.

Darimbang, Jonaidah M.

Datu-Dacula, Omar I.

Debaratun-Diacat, Sittie Hafzah R.

Dida-agun, Nashiba G.

Diego, Asmira S.

Dicritan, Mohammad Ansari B.

Dimakuta, Jannaisa Ainee R.

Disamburun, Fatimah Suzzane A.

Disangcopan, Esnihairah M.

Ditucalan, Sarah Jane B.

Edres, Anisah A.

Fahad, Aiza D.

Gandamra, Omaimah E.

Gaspar, Jul-ahmad J.

Grande, Omaira A.

Genita, Umar M.

Guro, Jamaiyah G.

Guro, Jamjoom A.

Hamdain, Tasnem A.

Hussin Jr. Faizal M.

Ismula, Mohar A.

Jihay, Al-shamir A.

Kapampangan, Alinaida M.

Kipli , Akmad Khan S.

Lakim, Nurwahid N.

Lomondot-Adiong, Sittie aliyyah A.

Lucman, Raihana Menelifa T.

Lucman, Sheham S.

Macapaar, Casan, Jr. M.

Macapintal, Al-money S.

Macaraya, Muamar A.

Madum, Anisah D.

Madum, Raihana M.

Maguddatu, Jay-ar S.

Mala, Farrahmila A.

Mala-Atao, Norjana R.

Malawani, Armen Rashid O.

Mamao, Arief A.

Mamondiong, Rayhanie P.

Mangata, Alyssa Nezren P.

Mangondato, Hannah P.

Manonggiring, Saripah D.

Maruhom, Ebno Abdul Majid C.

Masacal, Najirah P.

Matanog, Mahleyl B.

Mindalano, Anna Farinah B.

Mirindato, Suminigay P.

Mohammad, Almundir Z.

Musa, Bai Alefha Hannah M.

Musa-Barrat, Aisa B.

Mustapha, Nasroding M.

Muti, Khasamera A.

Muti, Nusaybah L.

Namla, Alman-najar L.

Otical, Fahmie M.

Pandapatan, Haroun Al-rashid A.

Pangandaman Jr, Palayogan P.

Papandayan-Garangan, Sittie Sharmaine M.

Pimping, Mohamad Fahdel S.

Racman, Shahani M.

Sadjail, Al-zhain I.

Saga, Rahyll S.

Said-Umpar, Ommukhalthom A.

Saidamen, Ramayana D.

Salic, Rosaemmah M.

Salih, Mahida P.

Sansarona, Dayang Akirah L.

Sapihi-layam, Haifa M.

Sarip, Sittie Aiynna P.

Sucor, Princess Roxanne L.

Tago, Ameroden Daudey B.

Usman, Jehan A.

Zacaria, Sittie Mariam D.

The total number of examinees who passed the 2016 bar is 3,747 or 59.06%, the highest passing rate in 16 years.

Adiong told MindaNews that the number of Moro passers this year is higher than previous years. “I think itong year na ito andaming Muslm Moro na pasado compared to previous bar exams), (MindaNews)



