Moro graduate tops Civil Engineer licensure exam

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) — A Moro graduate topped the Civil Engineer Licensure Examination given earlier this month, with an average of 94.60%, the first among 2,514 passers out of 6,998 examinees.

Hisham Adiong Sacar of Lanao del Sur, a graduate of the Far Eastern University-Institute of Technology, topped the exam given by the Board of Civil Engineering in the cities of Manla, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Tacloban , Tuguegarao and Zamboanga earlier this month.

The members of the Board who gave the licensure examination are Engr. Praxedes P. Bernardo, chairman; and Engr. Pericles P. Dakay and Engr. Romeo A. Estañero as members.

The results were released three working days after the last day of examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on its website on May 11.

According to his uncle, Zia Alonto Adiong, Majority Floor Leader at the Regional Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the 21-year old Sacar is son of Engr. Rakiin Sacar and Minang Adiong, both traders in Greenhills.

“This is a pride of the Bangsamoro minority,”Adiong wrote on his Facebook wall.

Sacar, according to Adiong, is one of 14 children of the Sacar couple. A number of his siblings are doctors and engineers. Sacar is also the second cousin of Lanao del Sur Vice Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong.

On his Facebook wall, Sacar wrote: “Alhamdullilah!!!! Maraming salamat… Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng Master ko… Congrats sa lahat ng bagong Engineers!!! -Engr. Hisham Adiong Sacar.”

The Top Ten passers are:

1.Sacar, Hisham Adiong FEU-Institute of Technology 94.60%

2.Sanguyo, Christian Paul Dela Cruz Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila 93.55

3.Advincula, Jericson Hernandez Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila 93.20

Castro, Jan Carlo Marcelo UP Los Banos 93.20

4.Tupas, Danielle Casurao Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila 93.10

5.Arago, Robert Pinero Jr. Central Colleges of the Philippines 92.90

Cuevas Dustin Glenn Cuevas Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila 92.90

Dela Cruz Allan Dave Abbariao Mapua Institute of Technology-Manila 92.90

6. Lapus, Rusy Villadolid Cebu Technological University-Main 92.85

7. Arita, Mary Joy Galvez Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila 92.75

8. Martinez, Archimedes Umblas Manuel L. Quezon University 92.65

9. Zulueta, Joel Batoon University of Baguio 92.55

10. David, Vinzon Paul Saplala Mapua Institute of Tecnology-Manila 92.50

The date and venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new successful examinees will be announced later, the PRC said.

It added that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration is from May 19 to May 25. Registration will be done on-line through www.prc.gov.ph. (MindaNews)

