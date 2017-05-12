Run for a cause to benefit quake-damaged schools in Surigao

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

SURIGAO CITY (MindaNews / 12 May) – Lending support to damaged schools in Surigao del Norte due to the devastating magnitude 6.9 quake last February, the Surigao Runners’ Club, Triathlon Surigao and TriFitness Gym will be hosting a run for a cause this Sunday.

The run will benefit the quake-stricken town of San Francisco, particularly the Anao-anao Elementary School and other selected school classrooms damaged by the earthquake, said lawyer Ingemar Macarine, the runners’ club president.

With three categories, the event dubbed as “Bangon Surigao” is expected to draw runners from the four provinces of Caraga Region and even neighboring Southern Leyte.

Registration fee for 10-kilometer race is P500, P400 for the 5K, and P300 for the 3K, inclusive of race singlet, certificate and medals for the 10K finishers, and a day pass for TriFitness Gym. The run will have male and female divisions.

The foot race will start at 5 a.m. from McDonald’s Surigao along Rizal Street going to Barangay Luna for all the three categories.

Gun start will be 5 a.m. for the 10K, 5:30 a.m. for 5K, and 6 a.m. for 3K.

Rosenda L. Villejo, race directress, said the top three finishers of each category will be given prizes.

“This event aims to promote wellness and to help repair the selected classrooms in Surigao City and Surigao del Norte due to the devastating 6.9 magnitude quakes last February 10 followed by 5.9 magnitude in March 5,” she said. (Roel N. Catoto / MindaNews)

