Series of attacks vs police in Parang, Sultan sa Mastura town: 1 killed, 1 wounded

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews / 06 May) — A police photographer from the regional office of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) is the latest victim in what is believed to be a series of retaliatory attacks against members of the regional police in Parang and Sultan Mastura towns following a series of law enforcement operations against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality.

At round 7:15pm on Saturday, P02 Faustino Berdadero Jr. was shot to death by assailants while walking to his home in Barangay Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindanao.

He was rushed by local responders to the Cotabato Regional Hospital but died along the way.

Berdadero suffered a headshot bullet wound, according to Senior Inspector Marcille Manzano, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office of the ARMM.

“We are deeply saddened by his death,” Manzano said, adding that Berdadero’s last task was during President Duterte’s visit in the PRO-ARMM in Camp Salipada Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao a day earlier.

Shortly after the shooting incident, policemen stationed in in Barangay Tapayan Macabiso Compac Detachment in neighboring Sultan Mastura town was also harassed while a police mobile patrol was also fired upon by armed men that resulted to one wounded policeman.

Policemen are in full alert in the villages of Landasan (also known as Sarmiento) in Parang, Tapayan in Sultan Mastura and Simuay, Sultan Kudarat Highway Saturday evening.

Troops from the Army’s 603rd brigade were also sent to reinforce the police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Police Officer 2 Jonard Clarino was shot to death by riding-in-tandem suspects in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat while aboard his single motorcycle.

He was wearing the green police combat uniform of the Regional Public Safety Battalion when killed. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)

