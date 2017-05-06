Teacher from Glan shot dead in Pikit

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 06 May) – Unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle shot dead a 28-year old public school teacher in Pikit, North Cotabato, at around 430 p.m., Friday, reports said.

Chief Inspector Donald Cabigas, chief of Pikit municipal police station, identified the victim as Felix Piquero, a teacher from Glan, Sarangani.

Cabigas said the victim was driving his XRM blue motorcycle when the suspects, also on board another motorbike, pumped bullets into his head. The backrider, identified as Cynthia Oguit, also a teacher, survived the attack but was in a state of shock.

“She can’t even talk as to what really happened,” said the station chief.

Cabigas said carnapping is likely the motive in Piquero’s murder. After the gunmen made sure their target was dead, they immediately snatched the victim’s vehicle and withdrew to Barangay Dalingaoen, Pikit.

The killing of a teacher in Pikit town was the second, since April this year.

Late April, a certain Garay, also a public school teacher, was gunned down by riding-in-tandem gunmen. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

