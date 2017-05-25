Zero crime rate in Davao City, thanks to martial law

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 May) – No crimes were recorded in Davao City on the first day of the implementation of martial law in Mindanao in what the authorities said may have caused a chilling effect on the Dabawenyos.

Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Ma. Teresita Gaspan said in a press conference Thursday that the declaration of martial law in Mindanao effective May 23 may have limited the activities of the Dabawenyos.

“Modestly aside, within the 24 hours since the implementation of martial law, we have negative recorded crime incidents. It’s a good external motivation,” she said.

But before the declaration, the DCPO recorded a total of 3,581 cases since the start of the year until May 21. These include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping,

Gaspan said that authorities continue to be on high alert after the declaration of martial law last Tuesday.

Mayor Sara Duterte originally declared a “lockdown” security status for the city but later reduced it to “hold and secure.” She then released her 30-point guidelines to ensure the security of the Dabawenyos in light of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao.

Mayor Duterte said they will supplement the city’s guidelines with the guidelines that will be crafted by the President and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

She said the guidelines are necessary to prevent the possible incursion of terrorists within the city.

“We do not know who our enemies are inside Davao. Violence may escalate inside [the city] or problems may come in,” she said.

The guidelines cover the activities of the Dabawenyos, tourists, and business establishments’ new requirements that they are encouraged to follow. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

