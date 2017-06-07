13,000 jobs up for grabs at Independence Day job fair in Region 12  

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews/07 June) – All is set for the holding of the “2017 Kalayaan Job and Business Fairs” here, where 13,000 overseas and local job vacancies are up for grabs from June 12 to 13, an official said.

Sisinio B. Cano, Department of Labor and Employment-Region 12 (DOLE-12) director, urged Wednesday jobseekers to check out the job vacancies during the fair that will be held at SM City of GenSan.

“We are hoping that the number of the “hired-on-the-spot” job seekers will increase during the job fair,” he said.

The job fair, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., is part of the celebration of the 119th Independence Day celebration on June 12 themed “Kalayaan 2017: Pagbabagong Sama-Samang Balikatin.”

Cano said the event, dubbed “Trabaho Negosyo Kabuhayan (TNK) Job and Business Fairs,” will not only focus on employment but also business and livelihood opportunities.

He said interested employers can still register for the job fair at the DOLE’s Public Employment Service Office or the DOLE-GenSan field office until June 9.

Among the agencies joining the job fair are the Department of Industry, Department of Foreign Affairs, Professional Regulation Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Social Security Service, Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

The DTI-12 will spearhead the TNK Business Seminars and Mini Trade and Livelihood Fair as part of the event, Cano said.

He said the signing of the localized version of the “TNK Blueprint for Decent Employment and Entrepreneurship 2017-2022” will also be done during the event by the regional directors of the different government agencies.

The TNK concept aims to offer employment opportunities among job seekers in the region through the conduct of job fair and build entrepreneurial culture in the local communities, the official explained.

The number of jobs available for the Independence Day job fair is significantly higher than those offered during the 2017 Labor Day job fair in the region.

Cano earlier said that only 5,000 vacancies were up for grabs for job seekers during the Labor Day job fair also held in this city.

He added that at least 77 employers and recruitment agencies joined the Labor Day job fair on May 1.

Region 12 comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato. (MindaNews)

