2 alleged NPA bomb experts killed in encounter in North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MAKILALA, North Cotabato (MindaNews / 11 June) — Two members of the New People’s Army were killed in an encounter with the joint Army and police operatives in Makilala, North Cotabato, the commander of the 39th Infantry Battalion said.

Lt. Col. Harold Argamosa, 39th IB commanding officer, identified the two slain rebels as alias ‘Lupe Gamay,’ commander of Sentro De Gravidad of Guerilla Front 72, allegedly a known ordnance and bomb expert and his assistant, Raden Joshua.

According to the report, the 39th IB together with the North Cotabato Provincial Public Safety Company encountered the rebels from Guerilla Front 72, Far South Mindanao Region when they were laying improvised explosive devices along the national highway in Purok Pomelo, Barangay Malasila, Makilala, North Cotabato at 10:30 p.m.

Recovered were one undetonated anti-vehicle improvised explosive device weighing 16 kilograms together with the detonating switch, one caliber .45 pistol and one backpack.

“The success of the encounter could be attributed to the timely information reported by the populace to the troops of 39th IB. It also prevented casualties not only to the military and police but also to the passing civilians and motorists,”Argamosa said. (Rhoderick Beñez / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments