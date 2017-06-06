Financing firm official killed in South Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/06 June) – Motorcycle-riding gunmen killed an executive of a financing company in Banga town in South Cotabato on Saturday, police said Monday.

Police said Emil Soteral, who worked for Radiowealth Finance Company in Surallah town, died on the spot.

Soteral was driving his motorcycle on his way to Koronadal City when gunmen who were tailing him opened fire.

Senior Supt. Franklin Alvero, the provincial police director, said he had ordered an investigation into the motive of the killing.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the murder.

Recently, two gunmen killed three people in Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat province.

Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, the provincial police chief, identified the victims as Rebecca Ali, 39, from Cotabato City; Danilo Dasan, 48, from General Santos City; and Jose Michael Santiago, 38, of Santo Nino town in South Cotabato.

They were traveling on a pickup truck and heading to Cotabato City when the gunmen attacked them, Supiter said.

He said the victims were killed by the assailants inside their truck based on the testimony of witnesses.

Police have yet to determine if the truck had been hijacked and if the victims knew their attackers. (Rhoderick Beñez/MindaNews)

