Fire destroys P35M in properties in Davao City

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/13 June) – Some P35 million worth of properties were destroyed when a six-hour fire razed Monday the building owned by Sagrex Corporations and affected nearby establishments in Km 9, Barangay Pampanga, Davao City.

In a report released on Tuesday, Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao arson investigator Senior Fire Officer 2 Ramil Gillado said the fire broke out at 5:25 p.m. and was put out at 11:15 p.m. Monday.

He said seven persons were injured, including two BFP personnel – FO2 Bryan Sarda, FO1 Joshua Neri, Samson Gonzales, Samuel Castro, Guellmar Saging, Ronald Salbo, and Genny Boy Delapisa.

The fire also damaged nearby establishments such as Ace Promotion, Motolite Co. , KFC, Hyundai and Sakuraga.

Authorities have yet to identify the cause of the fire. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

