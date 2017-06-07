Former Marawi City mayor arrested for rebellion

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 07 June) — The former mayor of Marawi City was arrested at a checkpoint in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental at around 7:30 p.m.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Philipine National Police Region 10 said Fajad Umpar Salic, who is accused of rebellion in connection with the Maute Group’s sige on Marawi, was arrested at a checkpoint in Barangay San Martin, Villanueva town in Misamis Oriental.

Confiscated from the suspect was one white Ford Ranger bearing plate number 1151.

Salic was arrested on the basis of Arrest Order No. 2 issued by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, as martial law adminsitrator, on June 5.

Talking to radio reporters after his arrest, Salic said he does not know why he is being arrested for rebellion. He said he traveled by land from Manila to Cagayan de Oro. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments