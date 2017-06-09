CDO houses of former Marawi City mayor raided

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews /09 June) — A joint Army and police team raided the house of former Marawi City mayor Fahad “Pre” Salic inside the posh Xavier Estates Village in Upper Carmen, this city Thursday night.

PNP 10 spokesperson Superintendent Lemuel Gonda said shabu and firearms were found inside Salic’s houses located in Phase 1, Butong Street and Phase 4, Golden Rod Street inside the Xavier Estates.

Salic was arrested Wednesday night at a police checkpoint in Villanueva town, Misamis Oriental.

Gonda said Salic was arrested on the basis of Arrest Order no. 2 signed by Defense Secretary and Martial Law administrator Delfin Lorenzana for rebellion, for his alleged links to the Maute Group.

Speaking to reporters, Salic denied all the charges and said government raiders planted the drugs inside his houses.

He refused to sign the search warrant receipt.

The raid on Salic’s house came a few hours after President Rodrigo Duterte visited the 4th Infantry Division on Thursday.

Gonda said the raiders seized ten sachets of shabu worth P15 thousand each; and M16 rifle with 120 live ammunition; and four M203 grenades.

He said Salic is criminally liable for violating Republic Act 9165 for the shabu; RA 10591 for the M16 rifle and RA 9516 for the illegal explosives M203 grenades.

Gonda said the raiders carried a search warrant order signed by Executive Judge Dennis Alcantar of the Regional Trial Court in Cagayan de Oro. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

