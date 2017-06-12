Koronadal bid for Guinness Record officially recognized

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 12 June) – The Guinness World Records has officially recognized this city as the new world record holder for the most number of motorcycle engines started and motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously.

Ben Backhouse, head of records management for Asia Pacific of Guinness World Records Ltd., said they have approved the city’s application for the two world records that were set last April 29.

“We are thrilled to inform you that your application for most engines started simultaneously has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records title holder!…Your second record attempt (most motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously) has been approved as well. Congratulations on an amazing event, you are officially amazing,” he said in an email message to Mayor Peter Miguel.

The mayor made the email message public through his personal Facebook account on Saturday.

In his email, Backhouse said Guinness’s official declaration for the first attempt states: “The most engines started simultaneously is 3,184 and was achieved by Peter Miguel, LGU-City of Koronadal, Petron, National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs, Inc. and South Cotabato Motorcycle Club (all Philippines) in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, Philippines, on 29 April 2017. The record was attempted to promote motorcycle road safety.”

The second record reads: “The most motorcycle horns sounded simultaneously is 3,177 and was achieved by Peter Miguel, LGU-City of Koronadal, Petron, National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs, Inc. and South Cotabato Motorcycle Club (all Philippines), at Koronadal City, South Cotabato, Philippines, on 29 April 2017.”

“At this point I would like to say it’s been a pleasure working with you and I wish you the best of luck with any future record attempts,” Backhouse added.

The city government had paid around P850,000 to Guinness to facilitate the world record bid.

A total of 3,336 motorcycle riders converged along a stretch of the main highway here last April 29 to join the historic world record bid.

The participants, who were composed of visiting and local motorcycle enthusiasts, lined up in clusters from the city’s roundball area, occupying more than a kilometer of the General Santos Drive here.

The world record attempts highlighted the culmination of the city’s first-ever Motorcycle Festival held from April 22 to 29.

The festivity coincided with the three-day 23rd national convention here of the National Federation of Motorcycle Clubs in the Philippines (NCMF), which the mayor heads.

Miguel lauded local stakeholders, especially the event’s working committees, for the successful world record bid.

He cited the support of NFMC members throughout the country, through its chair emeritus Manolet Lamata, local residents, media and the Department of Tourism.

The mayor had described the successful bid as “great achievement for the people of Koronadal and the entire Region 12.”

More than getting the new Guinness records, the mayor said the city succeeded in “promoting the entire Soccsksargen (Region 12) and Mindanao to the world.”

This city is the administrative seat and center of Region 12, which comprises the provinces of South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani and North Cotabato, and the cities of General Santos, Koronadal, Tacurong, Kidapawan and Cotabato. (MindaNews)

