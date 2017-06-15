Maute Group suspect nabbed in Cagayan de Oro

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 15 June) — A suspected member of the Maute Group bearing the surname “Maute” was arrested Thursday morning by a composite team of government law enforcers in Sta. Cruz, Barangay Macasandig in Cagayan de Oro City.

Initial police and military reports said the youngest brother of Maute Group leaders Omar Romato Maute and Abdullah Romato Maute, was arrested on the basis of Arrest Order No. 1 issued by Defense Secretary and Martial Law Administrator Delfin Lorenzana on May 29.

The Arrest Order, however, lists two Mautes named Mohammad: Mohammadkhayam Romato Maute @Otto and Mohammad Noaim Maute , Abu Jadid.

Arrested was one Mohammad Noaim Maute @ Abu Jadid and @Almahid Pangompig Romato.

The report said the suspect was “using a fake student ID of Mindanao State University” allegedly using the name Alfaiz P. Mamintal.

The arrest was undertaken by the members of the Martial Law Special Action Group (MLSAG) composed of elements from the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, Police Regional Office Northern Mindanao, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office, Police Station 9 and Regional Intelligence Unit of the Philippine National Police. (Froilan Gallardo / Mindanews)

