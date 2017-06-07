Mayor’s son nabbed for drugs in North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/07 June) – The son of a mayor in North Cotabato and another suspect were arrested Wednesday by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Philippine National Police in Region 12.

Chief Inspector Realan Mamon, police chief of Pigcawayan town in North Cotabato, identified the suspects as Jade Roquero, 48, son of Pigcawayan Mayor Herminio Roquero, and Julio Canja.

The suspects were arrested inside Canja’s house at Barangay North Manuangan, Pigcawayan, around 12:45 noon.

Seized from Canja were a carbine, a pistol, and a grenade, and from Roquero sachets of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and a .45 caliber pistol, Mamon said.

The police operatives were armed with a search warrant issued by the court in Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Mamon said Roquero was not a subject of the search “but he was in the area when the operation was conducted and we recovered from his possession shabu and a gun.”

The suspects were brought to the municipal police station of Pigcawayan. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

