Mother of Maute Group leaders nabbed

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 10 June) — A joint police and military team arrested the mother of Maute Group leaders Omar and Abdullah in Masiu town, Lanao del Sur Friday.

Supt. Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police in Northern Mindanao said Ominta Romato “Farhana” Maute, was arrested with two others in Barangay Kormatan, Masiu town.

The arrest of Omar and Abdullah Maute’s mother came three days after their father, Cayamora was arrested with three others in a checkpoint in Davao City. The father denied involvement in the terror group led by his sons.

Gonda said Farhana and her group was about to board a gray Toyota Revo when they were intercepted by government troops.

He said several bundles of money, firearms and mortar rounds were found inside the vehicle.

Farhana is the alleged financier of her sons, Omar and Abdullag, leaders of the Maute Group who reportedly plotted with Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon to take over Marawi City.

Before the Maute Group became popular, Farhana was reportedly a contractor doing business with the government’s road and drainage projects.

She allegedly financed her two sons as they organized the group in Butig, Lanao del Sur.

Gonda said the police learned about the whereabouts of Farhana when intelligence reports surfaced that several women were in a buying spree for vehicles.

He said the team just arrived in Masiu when they intercepted the vehicle.

Gonda said Farhana was arrested with two wounded members of the Maute Group. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

