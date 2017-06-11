Police convoy carrying Maute suspects ambushed; 4 suspects killed

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews /11 June) — Unidentified armed ambushed in Pantar, Lanao del Norte a three-vehicle convoy carrying four alleged members of the Maute Group who were among those arrested with the Maute matriarch in Masiu, Lanao del Sur on Friday.

The four suspects were killed in the exchange of fire between the police and the armed men, Supt. Lemuel Gonda, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao said.

Gonda said one police officer identified as William Santos was wounded in the attack.

The convoy was on its way to Cagayan de Oro City when ambushed, Gonda said.

The four slain suspects were among those arrested with Ominta Romato “Farhana” Maute, mother of Omar and Abdullah, leaders of the Maute Group. Three days before the matriarch’s arrest in Masiu, Lanao del Sur, her husband Camayora was arrested in a checkpoint in Davao City on June 6. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

