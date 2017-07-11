Man facing 16 cases nabbed in North Cotabato

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/11 July) – Authorities in Matalam, North Cotabato arrested on Monday a tricycle driver who is facing 16 cases, six of them for murder, in a court in Pagadian City.

Senior Inspector Mautin Pulua Pangandigan of the Matalam Police identified the accused as Guinale Tukan who is using at least seven fictitious names — Tukan Pagayao, Asmaudin Manupac Balatucal, Tukan Giale, Tuks, Master, Salik and Salek.

He said Tukan has been wanted for six murder charges, three counts of frustrated murder, two counts of attempted murder, robbery, direct assault, grave threats, carnapping, and violation of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

He said these cases stemmed from incidents that happened in Pagadian City, the earliest of which took place in 1999.

Police Officer 1 Michael Casia Barcebal, investigator-on-case, said Tukan had been hiding in Matalam since April this year. He also spent time as a fugitive in General Santos City.

Barcebal said the accused was seen driving a passenger tricycle along Bonifacio Street in Poblacion, Matalam on Monday.

At around 7 p.m. on that day, police arrested Tukan in his residence at Purok-8, Barangay Kidama. He did not resist.

Tukan, considered a “high-risk inmate,” was transferred to the Kidapawan City police detention center but was placed under the custody of Matalam police.

Anytime this week, the Matalam police will transport Tukan back to Pagadian City to face the charges against him, Pangandigan said. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments