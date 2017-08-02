2 motorists in road accident yield unlicensed guns

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews/14 August) – Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from two motorists who were involved in a vehicular accident along Barangay Kalaisan here on Sunday, police said.

Police Officer 3 Mardonni Alegarbes identified the suspects as Rodrigo Anura, 37, dispatcher of passenger vans plying Cotabato-Davao route; and Renante Agamon Borda, 41, carpenter. Both are from the city.

Alegarbes said they recovered from Borda a caliber .45 pistol with serial number 105266 and a magazine, and from Anura a Colt caliber .45 pistol with serial number 186245 and also a magazine.

Both guns were fully loaded, he said.

He added the suspects failed to present the official receipt and certificate of registration of the motorcycle they were using.

Lt. Col. Noel Luaoang, 39th Infantry Battalion executive officer, said the suspects, whose motorcycle had no license plate, were thrown off and landed on the concrete road 200 meters away from their checkpoint in Kalaisan.

Luaoang said that after residents informed them of the incident they brought Anura and Borda to the nearest hospital.

It was during this time that the soldiers found the guns tucked in the suspects’ waists.

During the investigation, Alegarbes and his team found out that even the suspects’ vehicle was unregistered.

He said the suspects refused to answer why they were carrying unlicensed firearms.

“During the investigation they even used aliases. But when the wife of one of them arrived at the hospital, she gave her husband’s real name and his companion’s,” said the police officer.

Police were preparing to file a complaint of illegal possession of firearms against the suspects. (Malu Cadelina Manar/MindaNews)

