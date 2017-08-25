Alcantara Group to build P15.3B coal plant in Zambo

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 25 Aug) – Mindanao-based Alcantara Group of Companies will pour in some P15.3 billion for the construction of a 105-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Talisayan, Zamboanga City in 2020.

Alcantara Group president Nicasio I. Alcantara told reporters Friday that this would be the firm’s third coal project in Mindanao but under its new wholly owned subsidiary San Ramon Power, Inc. (SRPI).

He said the firm earlier invested in two coal plants under Sarangani Energy Corporation (SEC) with a combined capacity of 210 MW. The second of which is set for completion in January 2018 and will cater areas in Southern and South Central Mindanao.

Alcantara added that they are aggressively building more power capacities in Mindanao because of the growing demand of its “growth centers” such as the cities of Davao, Iligan, Sarangani, and Zamboanga.

Under the Alcantara-led Alsons Power Group, it runs Alsons Energy Development Corporation, Alto Power Management Corporation, Mapalad Power Corporation, San Ramon Power Inc., Sarangani Energy Corporation, Southern Philippines Power Corporation, and Western Mindanao Power Corporation

Aside from power, the Alcantara Group has interests in agribusiness, forestry, and real estate development.

Of Mindanao’s total installed capacity of 3,162 megawatts, the contribution of non-renewable energy is 1,898 MW (1,070 MW coal and 828 MW diesel), which accounts for 60 percent of the energy mix. Renewable sources, meanwhile, account for only about 40 percent with a contribution of 1,264 MW (108 MW geothermal, 1,061 MW hydro, 36 MW biomass, and 59 MW solar).

Majority of the hydro power source comes from the state-run Agus-Pulangui Hydro Power Complexes with an installed capacity of 982.1 MW. There are seven hydroelectric plants in Mindanao – six are in the Lanao provinces and one in Bukidnon.

From 2015 to 2016, three coal plants with a combined capacity of 700 MW were commissioned – AboitizPower Corp.’s 300-MW Therma South Inc. in Brgy. Binugao, Toril; the 300-MW coal-plant of the San Miguel Consolidated Power Corporation in Malita, Davao Occidental; and first 100-MW unit of the Alcantara-led Sarangani Energy Corp. (SEC). (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments