DOLE-12 to enlist 200 OSYs in job trainings

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 24 Aug) – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Region 12 is targeting to enlist an initial 200 out-of-school youths here for a series of trainings aimed to prepare them for gainful employment.

Yahya Centi, DOLE-12 assistant regional director, said Thursday the trainings are part of the ongoing implementation in the region of the agency’s newly-launched Jobstart Philippines program.

Under the program, he said out-of-school and other disadvantaged youths in the city will have access to life skills trainings from local employers and eventually gain employment.

Centi said a number of local companies have signified to participate in the program, which is supported by the Asian Development Bank and the government of Canada.

Last week, some 38 employers and representatives from various companies joined an employer’s forum organized by DOLE-12 in line with the program’s rollout.

The activity was aimed to orient and consult local employers on possible partnerships with the government for the training of unemployed youths to enhance their employability and help prepare their integration into productive employment.

The participants were from the city’s fishing industry, food sector, medical services sector, shopping malls, manpower agencies and car dealership.

Mary Joy Pasigan, Jobstart program officer, said the training program will benefit youths aged 18 to 24.

She said the selected participants will be provided with stipends and there will be provisions for their training expenses.

“And what is more important is the assurance of immediate hiring and employment after completing the training,” Pasigan said.

During the forum, she said the participating employers pledged to help train and eventually hire qualified applicants for their respective vacancies.

Among the job vacancies are for administrative and accounting staff, industrial skilled workers, sales and marketing staff, heavy equipment operators and automotive industry workers, she said.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera lauded DOLE-12 and its partners for the implementation of the program in the city.

He said the program is very relevant as it notes the importance of the youth in the community-building.

“We want our young in GenSan to be productive, responsible and employed. What better way than to integrate them to laudable programs such as Jobstart,” he said. (MindaNews)

