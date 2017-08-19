Ex-mayor of Marawi removed from list of persons to be arrested for rebellion

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 19 Aug) — A former mayor of Marawi City has been removed from the list of persons ordered arrested under martial law for alleged rebellion.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, in his capacity as Martial Law Administrator, issued a certification on August 16 that Omar Macabalang Ali, also known as Solitario Ali Salic and Omar Solitario Ali, “is removed from Martial Law Administrator Arrest Order Numbers 01 and 02” issued on May 29 and June 5, respectively.

The certification was issued, like the Arrest Orders, to the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Chief of the Philippine National Police, Commandant of the Philippine Coast Guard, Direct of the National Bureau of Investigation and Commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

Lorenzana told MindaNews he gave Solitario “conditional clearance on the recommendation of OPAPP (Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process) Secretary Jess Dureza.”

“I told him it is conditional. That we are not stopping the gathering of info about his alleged connection to the Mautes and illegal drugs,” he said.

Dureza shared with MindaNews his text message to Lorenzana. “Well, Omar (Solitario) had been doing a lot before vs extremism. He wrote a book about how to deal with it, he activated a radio station with OPAPP’s help to counter extremism even before Marawi happened,” he said.

He added that when Solitario “met with President Duterte early on and volunteered to help, I engaged him (in) OPAPP with a consultancy.”

He recalled that Solitario “even volunteered to help talk to the Mautes as his brod was related by affinity to the Mautes.”

He said they “dissuaded him” as the situation then was “fluid.”

Dureza added that when Solitario’s name “was in the watch list, I revoked his consultancy.”

He also said that when Solitario was in hiding, “he continued to provide inputs on how to address the problem. And he committed to help now. So let’s see if he delivers otherwise we can put him back on the list.”

The Marawi Crisis entered Day 89 on Saturday. Clashes between government forces and the Maute Group and its allies started afternoon of May 23. Hours later, President Rodrigo Duterte who was in Moscow on official visit, declared martial law all over Mindanao and suspended the writ o f habeas corpus.

On Solitario’s alleged involvement in illegal drugs, “if there is evidence, then he has to face the charges,” Dureza said.

Before his name was listed under Arrest Orders 1 and 2, Solitario was also on Duterte’s list of persons allegedly involved in illegal drugs which the President read during a wake at a military camp in Davao City on August 7 last year.

Solitario denied allegations he was engaged in the illegal drugs trade.

During the first martial law under then President Ferdinand Marcos, Solitario was a commander of the Moro National Liberation.

Arrest Orders 1 and 2 listed a total of 324 persons, 36 of them aliases only.

Acciording to Lorenzana, 66 have been arrested as of August 10. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindNews)

