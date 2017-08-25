GenSan to offer free public rides

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 25 Aug) – Residents here will get free public transport rides on selected routes for the entire month of September courtesy of the city government.

Restituto Facurib Jr., city terminal manager, said Friday the free rides are in line with the city’s annual treat dubbed “Libreng Sakay Para Sa Mga Heneral.”

He said that from Sept. 1 to 30, commuting residents will have a chance to avail of free bus, van and tricycle rides.

For the bus and van rides, he said residents travelling to nearby Koronadal City may get free passes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a “first come, first served” basis.

Facurib said the free bus rides would be available in selected units of the Yellow Bus Line, Husky Tours and Rural Transit that would be leaving the City Bulaong Terminal.

“They will open one free ride daily for the entire month,” he said in a statement.

Another bus company, Mindanao Star, will offer 54 free seats for a single trip on Sept. 1, he said.

On the same day, the official said four 18-seater passenger vans accredited by the city terminal will also ferry 72 passengers for free.

Facurib said a coupon will be placed on the bus and van tickets to determine the lucky passengers.

Aside from this, he said passengers arriving at the city terminal on Sept. 1 will be treated to free tricycle rides, limited to one passenger per trip and only for destination within the city proper.

The city government has been offering the free transport rides in the last several years as tribute to the birthday of City Mayor Ronnel Rivera on Sept. 1.

The initiative is spearheaded by the city terminal division of the City Administrator’s Office in partnership with transport companies and associations.

“The support from our transport association members and bus companies was overwhelming and we were able to also get some help from other stakeholders,” Facurib said.

The month-long “Libreng Sakay Para Sa Mga Heneral” will complement this year’s Tuna Festival celebration, which is slated Sept. 1 to 5.

The city will also host on Sept. 20-24 the first-ever Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) culture and arts celebration dubbed Budayaw Festival. (MindaNews)

