Koronadal allocates P21M for traffic lights

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 16 Aug) – The city government has allocated some P21 million for the installation of traffic lights and improvement of the city’s street lighting system and structures.

Engr. Ruel Tianchon, chief of the City Engineer’s Office, said Wednesday preparations are underway for the implementation of the two projects in major roads and highways within the city.

He said these are mainly aimed to ease the flow of traffic in the downtown area as well as ensure the safety of motorists along the highways.

For the traffic lights, which has a funding of P16 million, Tianchon said they are planning to initially install them at the junction of General Santos Drive and Arellano Street and at the junction of General Santos Drive and Posadas Street.

Tianchon said the two road junctions are considered among the busiest areas in the city in terms of vehicular traffic, especially during the rush hours.

“We’re currently fast-tracking the required processes for the project’s implementation,” he said.

The official said the traffic lighting system would be similar to those installed in the cities of General Santos and Davao, where diversion roads were opened beside the structures.

Tianchon said they had coordinated the project’s design with the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 12, especially with its plan to adopt underground cabling system for the traffic lights.

He assured that no private properties, commercial establishments and related structures, including telecommunication and power lines, would be affected by the project.

“We will put up concrete islands at two sites and we will install the traffic lights there,” he said.

For the street lights, he said they have allotted P5 million for the installation of additional units along the national highway leading to the Prime Regional Center site of Region 12 in Barangay Carpenter Hill.

He said the project will include the improvement of the foundation of posts hosting the street lights. (MindaNews)

