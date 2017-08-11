Labor dep’t opens one-stop shop for OFWs

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/11 August) – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 11 opened on Friday its One Stop Shop Service Center for OFWs (OSSCO) which houses 16 government agencies that issue documentary requirements to overseas workers.

During the opening ceremony at the Gaisano Mall of Davao, Labor secretary Silvestre Bello III said they heeded President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s directive to put together key agencies under “one roof so that our OFWs can save time, energy and money in securing all they needed before they could work overseas or upon their return to their families.”

“It is in recognition of the sacrifices of our OFWs that we are gifting them with the convenience and ease in doing business with government,” he said.

He said they want to bring government services closer to the people in order to lessen the burden on Filipino workers in securing necessary documents for employment abroad.

He said the Duterte administration vowed to extend protection and ensure the welfare of the OFWs.

“While there are Filipino workers and families sacrificing and contributing to the national economy, the government will assist them and provide the best service so we can ever extend,” he said.

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) 11 director Eduardo Belindo said the one-stop shop provides complete services, from workers assistance, to advisories, and to the concerns of the OFWs and their families.

He said the OWWA also provides information to OFWs who want to access programs offered by the agency, including education, livelihood, reintegration program, social benefits and support services.

Among the agencies present in OSSCO are the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration, OWWA, National Reintegration Center for OFWs, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine Statistics Authority, Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund of PAG-IBIG, PhilHealth;

Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Professional Regulation Commission, National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Bureau of Internal Revenue, City Government of Davao and Philippine National Police.

The OSSCO is a government facility that houses frontline services to make them more accessible to Filipinos who are currently working or planning to work overseas.

Belindo said the facility will shorten the processing of documentary requirements of those who are planning to work abroad and reduce their expenses. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

