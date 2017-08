Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 August) — Two earthquakes 14 minutes apart awakened residents of Davao del Sur at 1:31 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. Thursday, registering magnitude 3.8 and 3.0 respecively, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the first quake was 7 km northwest of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur while the second was 7 km northeast of Digos City.

The Phivolcs earthquake bulletins said no damage was expected. (MindaNews)

