Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Sarangani and neighboring areas

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 Aug) — A magnitude 5.9 quake struck the southern part of Mindanao at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, its epicenter at 9 kilomesters northwest of Malapatan in Sarangani province, the Philippine Institue of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its Eartquake Information No. 2.
The quake registered Intensity V in Malapatan and Alabel in Sarangani and in General Santos City; Intensity IV in Digos City, Davao del Sur and Kiamba in Sarangani; Intensity III in Davao City and in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.
Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the quake of tectonic origin but aftershockes were to be expected. (MindaNews)
