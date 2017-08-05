Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Sarangani and neighboring areas

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 05 Aug) — A magnitude 5.9 quake struck the southern part of Mindanao at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, its epicenter at 9 kilomesters northwest of Malapatan in Sarangani province, the Philippine Institue of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in its Eartquake Information No. 2.

The quake registered Intensity V in Malapatan and Alabel in Sarangani and in General Santos City; Intensity IV in Digos City, Davao del Sur and Kiamba in Sarangani; Intensity III in Davao City and in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Phivolcs said no damage was expected from the quake of tectonic origin but aftershockes were to be expected. (MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments