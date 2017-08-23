Naawan parish priest: “I never felt my life was in danger”  

NAAWAN, Misamis Oriental (MindaNews / 23 August) — “I never felt my life was in danger when I was with him,” Naawan parish priest Roniedon Valmoria said of the 33-year-old musician who held him for about two hours inside the convent of the San Labrador parish church on Wednesday.
Valmoria said he knew the suspect, Loverton Ruedas, who used to be a member of the parish choir.
“I can only talk about what transpired inside the convent when he came to me this morning,” the Valmoria said.
He recalled that Ruedas wept while they talked.
“He was scared that he would be killed by the policemen. I, too, was scared that there was already a sniper waiting for an opportunity to shoot Ruedas,” the priest said.
Valmoria said luckily cooler heads prevailed and it was resolved peacefully.
Chief Insp. Francis Estigoy, Naawan police chief, said Ruedas had a brief altercation that resulted to a brief exchange of gunfire between him and policemen at the Naawan police station.
Estigoy said Ruedas, sensing the arrival of more policemen, fled to the convent just across the street from the police station.
He said once inside the convent, Ruedas allegedly held the priest for more than two hours.
“Father Valmoria clearly did not have the freedom to walk away from him,” Estigoy said.
Ruedas later surrendered to Father Valmoria after a negotiating team led by Misamis Oriental Gov. Yevgeny Emano arrived at the scene.
He said Ruedas surrendered a Chinese-made Norinco cal. 45 pistol with seven bullets.
Estigoy said they are filing an illegal detention case against Ruedas and possibly an illegal possession of firearms case if it is found that the pistols have no license.
Emano said Ruedas was an asset of the police who had a few run-ins with the law-enforcers.
Ruedas’ relatives, however, told reporters that the musician is an upright businessman who owns a store selling musical instruments in nearby Manticao town.
They said Ruedas went to the Naawan police station to look for his relatives who were accused by the local policemen of being shabu pushers.
Reuben Joseph Israel, an employee at the Naawan municipal hall said Ruedas and a policeman whom he identified as a certain Reyes, traded gunshots after a brief altercation.
“Reyes saw that Ruedas had a gun tucked in his waist. So he pulled his own gun and fired at Ruedas,” Israel narrated.
Israel said the shots missed and Ruedas ran across the street towards the convent when he saw other policemen coming to aid Reyes. (Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)
Please correct and clarify the information you have gathered. First and foremost, LOVERNTON RUEDAS is 37 years of age AND IS NOT AN ASSET OF THE POLICE. Next, there was no exchange of gun fire, for Lovernton Ruedas never fired at the police, he merely brought out his gun as a reaction to Reyes who drew his gun out first. RUEDAS DID NOT FIRE A SINGLE SHOT. Third, Father Valmoria was not a hostage. Ruedas fled to the convent to seek out help and safety from the police who open fired. After Father Valmoria arrived, Ruedas surrendered his firearm to the priest. Fourth, Reyes, who is known to have a short temper, didn’t see that Ruedas had a gun, he merely pulled out his gun since the argument had already gotten out of hand.
I don’t know whether if you were there or not Sir Gallardo, but I assume you were, you saw me and my father (the bald guy in black), everything was laid out it was already confirmed that there was not even the slightest hint of a hostage yet you still chose to publish false information. Nakita ko nimo sa entrance as they herded kuya out of the station, nakita ko nimo galabay-labay ug sige ug sulod gawas sa station, nakita nimo tanan, naka dungog ka but you still chose to spread false and altered information even though naka dungog naka ug unsa ang tinuod nga nahitabo. Either you clarify or
Or take this down po.