Online real estate marketplace offers help to Davao brokers

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 10 Aug) – The Philippines’s largest real estate online marketplace, Lamudi, has offered help to Davao City-based licensed brokers by gearing them up for digitization and promote the promising real estate industry here.

Lamudi Group managing director Bhavna Suresh Chathambeth told reporters Wednesday that she believes the online marketplace can provide the licensed brokers another way of reaching out to their target market in a more convenient manner.

“We constantly educate our brokers and partners by sending them information about how to get more queries and the way to get more queries is to make sure your listings are the best. Only the very good quality listings can come out on the page,” she said.

Chathambeth said that Lamudi makes “history by gradually shifting the industry from its traditional practices towards easier, faster and more convenient real time transactions.”

She said Lamudi also educates buyers and gives them more liberty to make choices.

“Doing this hand in hand with the Davao government signals that the Davao property sector is certainly looking at very bright prospects in the years ahead,” she said

Chathambeth said between 100 and 120 professional brokers have so far been registered by Lamudi.

She said they are strengthening their presence in the city, owing to the fast-growing real estate industry here brought about by the increasing demand from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

A Lamudi briefer said its 2016 onsite search data analysis found out that the page-views for Davao City properties averaged 48,000 per month, while the monthly average for the first half of 2017 registered 53,000.

It added that the real estate website predicts search traffic for Davao City properties to grow 2.41 percent per month over the next 12 months.

Chathambeth added that Lamudi employs its own vetting process before brokers can post their listings online.

“It is very important to vet. What we know and what we are completely sure about is that if the property is of bad quality, they will never come back,” she said

Lamudi subscribers can also report to the quality control team for any bogus listings, and they will immediately deny brokers access to the website.

Davao City Investment Promotions Center (DCIPC) chief Lemuel Ortonio encouraged the brokers to go online because it widens their market reach not only domestically but also internationally.

“Ultimately, it can help the entire industry because they can reach a wider range of buyers,” he said.

He said it will also be easy for investors to make an inquiry on the available spaces they can rent out or buy in the city. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

