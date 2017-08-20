Pharma firm’s floral float wins Pamulak sa Kadayawan

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 20 August) — The floral float of a pharmaceutical firm was adjudged champion of the Pamulak sa Kadayawan during the nearly five-hour parade Sunday of colorful floats festooned with flowers and other indigenous materials.

As the winner among six contenders under the “big” float category, the

International Pharmaceutical Incorporated (IPI) took home some P700,000 cash prize and P15,000 worth of gift check from homegrown Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

The float of socialized housing developer 8990 Housing Development Corporation, owner of Deca Homes, placed second and won P500,000 cash prize and PhP 10,000 worth of gift check from Phoenix while that of business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Alorica Davao won third place with P300,000 cash prize and PhP 5,000 gift check.

Several revelers trooped to downtown Davao to witness the annual float parade despite the scorching heat of the sun.

Speaking to reporters under a huge tent set up along San Pedro Street across from City Hall, Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio thanked the 11 recognized tribes for participating in the Kadayawan.

The festival is held every year to honor the Lumads in the city – Bagobo-Kalata, Bagobo-Tagabawa, Matigsalug, Ata Manobo, Ovu Manobo, Sama, Kagan, Maguindanao, Iranun, Maranao, and Tausug.

The Palawan Pawnshop and Palawan Express Pera Padala’s float (1st) ruled in the small float category, winning the P300,000 cash prize, as it was hailed the champion against 19 other contenders.

It was followed by the entry of Department of Education-Davao Division (2nd) with P200,000 cash prize and Philippine Volunteer’s Extreme Association (3rd) with P100,000 cash prize.

Non-winners for big and small categories received P50,000 and P30,000 consolation prizes, respectively.

Under the Pamulak’s alternative category, the Davao Horse Club placed first with with P100,000 cash prize Tahawrog Tribe Ancestral Domain (2nd) with P50,000 cash prize and the Poochi Poochi Group (3rd) with P30,000 cash prize.

Meanwhile, Boogchak Mati Drumbeaters clinched the first place in the first-ever Pitik sa Kadayawan (drumbeating competition) with P200,000 cash prize, El Ritmo Drumbeaters (2nd) with P150,000, Landan National High School (3rd) with P100,000, Panay National High School – Hamungaway Music Crew (4th) and Tambolistas Surigao (5th) received P50,000 apiece.

Another deportment award was also given to Landan National High School with P30,000. Non-winners also got P10,000 each. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.

Comments

comments