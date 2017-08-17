Police seizes illegal drugs in DSWD employee’s house in Koronadal

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KORONADAL CITY (MindaNews / 17 Aug) – Police operatives seized suspected illegal drugs and more than P5 million in cash and jewelries in a raid early Thursday at the house of an employee of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Region 12 here.

Supt. Roland Allan Peñaverde, Koronadal City police chief, said they recovered the illegal items at the residence of couple Aga Khan and Norania Sarip in San Antonio Village-Phase II, Barangay Sta. Cruz.

Armed with 40 search warrants issued by Judge Alandrex Betoya of the Regional Trial Court Branch 16 in Kabacan, North Cotabato, he said they stormed four houses in the area owned by the Sarips and their relatives at past 3 a.m.

The operation was joined by elements from the Police Regional Office-12’s Regional Drug Enforcement Unit, Regional Public Safety Battalion, Special Action Force and the Koronadal City police station.

The search warrants were for alleged maintenance of a drug den, possession of dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, and illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives, among others.

Peñaverde said they first searched the house of the Sarip couple where they found several sachets of suspected shabu, P1.4 million cash, around P4 million worth of jewelries, and, handheld radios.

He said they also found suspected shabu and cash from three other nearby houses owned by their relatives.

Operatives recovered a total of 15 sachets of shabu weighing about 35 grams and valued at P262,500.

Also seized were five vehicles composed of the latest models of Toyota Fortuner, Grandia van, Vios sedan (two units) and a Hilux pickup.

The pickup is reportedly owned by the Sarips but carried markings and seal of the DSWD-12 disaster operations.

During the raid, the police official said they failed to arrest the couple, who reportedly left for Manila on Wednesday.

Arrested were three helpers of the Sarips identified as Samir Maruhom, Nashib Alyudin and Asrudin Alyudin, and a relative identified as Sagat Maruhom.

The Sarips were originally from Malabang town in Lanao del Sur but transferred here several years ago. Norania is a program focal person of the DSWD-12.

“We’re currently preparing the charges against them,” Peñaverde added. (MindaNews)

