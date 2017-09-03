4 slain, 4 nabbed in PNP’s “one time, big-time” anti-illegal drugs ops in North Cot

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 16 Sept) — Four persons suspected to be peddling drugs in their areas were killed and four others were arrested when authorities in North Cotabato raided their hideouts in what the police termed as, “One Time, Big Time Anti-Illegal Drugs Operation” Saturday dawn, police reports said.

Killed during the simultaneous raids were Monaim Paglas and Mahdem Bagundang, both residents of Purok-5, Barangay Dungguan in M’lang, North Cotabato

The slain suspects, according to reports from M’lang police, engaged the raiding team in a gun battle when they refused to surrender and have their houses searched by the police.

In Banisilan, another suspected drug peddler identified as Bienvenido Gumban was killed.

Reports from Banisilan Police said Gumban drew his pistol when the team raided his house at around 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Also killed in Pikit town was a suspected drug courier identified as Alis Blah, who, according to police, engaged them in a gun battle.

Arrested during the operations were Nashrudin Ganang Buisan, 21, of Barangay Lano-on in Carmen, North Cotabato; Norodin Nandang Amulan alias Odin, 30; Kenneth Pasandalan Cudales, 29, of Poblacion in Kabacan, North Cotabato; and Vanessa Ayunan in Pikit town.

Authorities were armed with search warrants issued by several local courts in North Cotabato when they raided the houses of at least 10 persons they suspected to be involved in drug trade, according to CPPO.

The raiding team recovered from the operations 19 sachets of white crystalline believed to be shabu and other paraphernalia.

The estimated value of the recovered items has yet to be determined, reports said.

Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12, together with Provincial Intelligence Bureau of the CPPO, and several police stations in North Cotabato, led the operations.

The apprehended suspects were brought to the regional headquarters of the PNP in Tambler, General Santos City for filing of appropriate charges, while the recovered items were brought to the regional headquarters of the PNP Crime Laboratory, also in General Santos City, for proper disposition. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

