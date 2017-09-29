Ateneo de Davao U gets bomb threat; cleared after inspection

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/29 September) – A bomb threat received via text message and phone call on Friday noon forced the Ateneo de Davao University Campus (ADDU) to cancel all classes.

But ADDU executive vice president Jeremy Eliab, in a message sent to media Friday, dismissed it as a “scare tactic” after a thorough inspection carried out by members of the explosive ordnance disposal unit cleared the school of any threat at around 2:30 p.m.

“The campus has been declared safe. Campus security personnel shall maintain the safety of this peace zone,” he said.

He said normal operations and regular classes will resume on Saturday. (Antonio L. Colina IV/MindaNews)

