CAFGU slain in NorthCot ambush

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 19 Sept) – Unidentified gunmen shot dead a 39-year-old member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) in the hinterland municipality of Arakan in North Cotabato Monday.

Authorities identified the victim as Jeffrey Bitonio, CAFGU member assigned at Barangay Anapolon in Arakan.

Reports from Arakan Police said the victim was on his way to the town’s Poblacion when waylaid by at least five armed men believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) around 7:20 a.m.

Bitonio sustained several gunshot wounds in different parts of his body, which led to his instant death, reports added.

There was no statement yet from the NPA as of press time if indeed it was their group that executed Bitonio.

Bitonio was the second CAFGU member the NPA killed in Arakan town since July this year.

On July 19, the communist guerillas executed a certain Ben Padian, CAFGU member assigned at Paquibato District, after he was flagged down along the national highway in Arakan town.

Padian was also driving his motorcycle when told to disembark from the vehicle while the NPAs were conducting checkpoint along Barangay Gambodes. A few minutes later, residents heard gunshots and found Padian’s body oozing with blood dumped in one corner of the highway. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

