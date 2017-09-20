Cops in NorthCot town under ‘NPA threats’ – police official

Want create site? With Free visual composer you can do it easy.

KIDAPAWAN CITY (MindaNews / 20 Sept) – A police officer in Makilala, North Cotabato has disclosed that his men are under threats of abduction by the New People’s Army (NPA).

Chief Insp. Johnny Rick Felongco Medel, Makilala police station chief, said he based his report from the information he gathered from the intelligence community. “We have been receiving reports that some members of the Makilala Police would be the next target of the NPA,” he said.

To counter this, Medel has heightened security alert among his men.

He said he doesn’t want a repeat of what happened to his subordinates, PO1 Bristol Catalan, who was abducted by NPA rebels last August 16 in a remote village in Kidapawan City.

Catalan, up to this writing, is still being held captive by the NPA despite calls from Kidapawan Bishop Colin Bagaforo and local officials from Makilala and Kidapawan City.

Bagaforo said he has sought the help of three priests from the Diocese of Kidapawan and a pastor from another religious congregation to negotiate for Catalan’s safe release.

On August 26, Bishop Bagaforo recorded his urgent appeal addressed to the leaders of the NPA, Communist Party of the Philippines, and the National Democratic Front operating in the provinces of North Cotabato, Davao del Sur, and Bukidnon for Catalan’s release.

The appeal has been playing daily over the Catholic-run DXND. “The appeal would be aired over DXND until such time Catalan is released from captivity,” said the radio station’s management. (Malu Cadelina Manar / MindaNews)

